Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 825,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,484 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

