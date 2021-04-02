Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.