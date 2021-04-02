Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 738 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.32. 3,192,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

