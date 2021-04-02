PayPie (PPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $573.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,086.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.