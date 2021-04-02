PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.