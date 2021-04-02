Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

LON PSON opened at GBX 771 ($10.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 775.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.28. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

