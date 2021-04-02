Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $80,963.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,856,902 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

