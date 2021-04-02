Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $767.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.60 million to $778.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. 733,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

