Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Simmons

Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

PSMMY opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

