Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,770,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PBR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 121,628 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 794,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 465,257 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

