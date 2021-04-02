Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €156.40 ($184.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €166.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.44. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €122.20 ($143.76) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

