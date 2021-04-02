Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $88.06. 4,647,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,994. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.