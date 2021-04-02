Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and $21,380.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,664,899 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

