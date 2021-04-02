Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,650 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Webster Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE WBS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,500. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.