Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

