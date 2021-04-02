Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,649. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

