Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $200.66. 1,111,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,457. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.59 and a 1-year high of $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day moving average is $177.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.