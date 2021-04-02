Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 53,302 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 22nd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

