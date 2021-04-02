Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

