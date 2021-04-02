Piper Sandler Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

