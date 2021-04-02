Piper Sandler Comments on National Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NKSH opened at $36.29 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

