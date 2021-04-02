Piper Sandler Comments on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.