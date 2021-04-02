Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.