Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:STL opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.