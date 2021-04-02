Piper Sandler Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $86.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.53.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.