Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.95 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Banner by 163.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

