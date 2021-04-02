Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

