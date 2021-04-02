Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.41 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

