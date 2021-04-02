Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pirelli & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.