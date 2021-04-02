Playgroundz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,778.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

