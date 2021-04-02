Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $34.04

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $35.47. Plug Power shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 294,106 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,478,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.