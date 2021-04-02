Pluton Price Hits $9.82 on Major Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Pluton has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Pluton coin can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00016500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $8.37 million and $779,236.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 931.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

