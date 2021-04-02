Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.