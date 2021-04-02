Polkadot Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion and $2.46 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.63 or 0.00066095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.30 or 0.00319077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00755213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,061,245,564 coins and its circulating supply is 925,221,450 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

