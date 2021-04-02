Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Popular has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 753.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Popular by 153.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

