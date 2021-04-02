PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PPL by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $3,235,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

