PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Head to Head Analysis

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PPL alerts:

This table compares PPL and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 21.93% 13.76% 3.91% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Centrica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and Centrica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.77 billion 2.85 $1.75 billion $2.45 11.74 Centrica $28.95 billion 0.16 -$1.31 billion $0.37 8.27

PPL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrica. Centrica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PPL and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 9 6 0 2.40 Centrica 0 3 8 0 2.73

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Centrica.

Risk and Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats Centrica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 2 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.