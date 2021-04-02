Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

PMOIY opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

