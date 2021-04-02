Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $98,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,580 shares of company stock worth $29,990,199 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

