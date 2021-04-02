Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,568 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.88% of Palomar worth $87,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Palomar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $1,303,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,700 shares of company stock worth $8,891,612. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

