Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $107.82 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 220.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of EPAM Systems worth $107,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $399.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $407.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

