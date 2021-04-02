Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $86.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $86,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,972,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

