Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 15,460 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $97,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 375,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

TDG stock opened at $603.71 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $260.00 and a one year high of $626.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.