Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 866,565 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 315.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $89,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $96.28 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

