Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 129,659 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $211,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT opened at $200.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

