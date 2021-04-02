Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,977 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $375,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after buying an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.95.

NYSE:MLM opened at $333.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

