Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 186,543 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,619,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $419,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,798,000 after acquiring an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

