ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $104.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

