Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB opened at $120.03 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.