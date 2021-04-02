Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.71 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

